Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker will be the stellar commitment of the UFC Fight Night on September 25

Thiago Santos | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC

Two Brazilian 205-pound contenders will headline last UFC Fight Night of the month of September.

Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting reported Monday night that the match between Thiago Santos Y Jonny walker will be the one that stars in the billboard of September 25.

Santos, a former division title challenger, added his third loss in a row by losing with Aleksandar Rakić in the fight that opened the Main Card of the UFC 259.

The 37-year-old veteran has not won since knocking out the reigning champion of the category, Jan Blachowicz, in February 2019.

Walker, number ten in the standings, improved to 4 – 2 his record with the promotion knocking out in the first round of Ryan Spann during the UFC Las Vegas 11.

The now member of SBG – Ireland came to that fight with consecutive losses to Nikita Krylov Y Corey Anderson.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.