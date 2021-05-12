Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker added to UFC Fight Night on September 25

Thiago Santos | Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

An interesting light heavyweight match has been added to UFC Fight Night on September 25. Former belt challenger Thiago Santos will face Johnny Walker.

The match was confirmed by Raphael Marinho from Combate.com the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Saints, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The former light heavyweight belt challenger is on a three-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost to Aleksandar rakic by unanimous decision in UFC 259. Thiago you need to win or you could be disengaged from the organization.

Walker, comes in search of a new winning streak. The Brazilian comes from knocking out Ryan spann on UFC Vegas 11. The victory ended with a two-game losing streak. Johnny is known for his strong striking, with 15 wins per KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night August 25 will be held in a place to be defined.