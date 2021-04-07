Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic ​​ignite a lawsuit on social networks

Thiago Santos seems to have felt Aleksandar Rakic ​​disrespected him when he suggested it was an “easy win”.

Santos faced Rakic ​​in a crucial light heavyweight clash at UFC 259 in March. Both men were racing to get closer to the title dispute. In what was projected as a battle between two of the division’s most prolific knockout artists, Rakic ​​edged out Santos in a non-explosive fight.

Rakic ​​seemed unfazed by the criticism and recently proposed a title fight with light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Aleksandar sees it as the right thing to do after he scored what he said was an “easy win” over Santos.

Although Rakic ​​appeared to control their fight, the overall stats were in Santos’ favor, and ‘Marretta’ made sure to remind him of that, resulting in the pair exchanging comments.

Hey @rakic_ufc Easy fight because I did not ko your ass! I understand that when that doesnt happen it is already a victory for my opponents! – Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) April 4, 2021

“Hey, Rakic, fight easy because I didn’t knock your butt out!” I understand that when that doesn’t happen, it’s already a victory for my opponents. “

I really respect you Thiago, but when was the last time you knocked someone out by walking backwards fearing for your life to be able to leave with both knees attached? 🤔 https://t.co/MB6zKH5p7z – Aleksandar Rakic ​​(@rakic_ufc) April 4, 2021

“I really respect you Thiago, but when was the last time you knocked out someone walking backwards fearing for your life so you could go out with both knees stuck?”

Hey @rakic_ufc Why the disrespect? What do you mean easy fight? All the specialized sites gave me the strike count. All you did was grab and stall! You have a short memory! pic.twitter.com/l6HuzTjf7G – Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) April 4, 2021

“Why the lack of respect? What do you mean by easy fight? All the specialized sites gave me the hit count. All you did was hold me up and stall the fight! You have little memory ”.

Don’t disrespect Thiago, but trusting Brazilian statistics !? Can you believe that uncle @ChaelSonnen? They’re doing fight statistics in Brazil? Whoooa… 🐎🥕🚍 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/dgI7jcUdxs – Aleksandar Rakic ​​(@rakic_ufc) April 4, 2021