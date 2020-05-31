The promise made by Thiago Neves on his return to Fluminense in 2012 was clear: to win all possible titles. The main reason for the personal mission was the fans’ resentment over the previous year at Flamengo. With the conquest of the Carioca Championship and the fourth championship in the Brasileirão, the midfielder surpassed the eyes crossed to live a new honeymoon with Flu. This Sunday, shirt 10 and tricolor will be able to relive the great title of that season.

Thiago Neves in action for Fluminense in 2012 (Photo: Nelson Perez / Fluminense)

TV Globo will replay, at 4 pm, the victory of Fluminense by 3 to 2 against Palmeiras. Thiago was one of the great names of that team, which had Deco, Fred, Diego Cavalieri, Wellington Nem, Gum, Leandro Euzébio, among others.

– I arrived at Fluminense after a spell at Flamengo and knew that it would be difficult to win back the fans for the rivalry between the two clubs. I was aware that I needed a title and wanted something big after Carioca. Conquering the tetra and marking my name in tricolor history was very important for my career – said Thiago, in an interview with THROW!The year of high had more sporting results. Thiago ended up being called up for the Brazilian team in the last friendlies of 2012, overcoming criticism, mistrust and an arthroscopy on his left knee in the first half. In the end, 49 games were played, 46 as a starter, and nine goals scored. The number 10 joined with the coach Abel Braga when talking about the relationship of the squad that season and remembered the title game.

– We had a final stretch of very difficult games, but surely the best memory I have is of the game against Palmeiras. I think it had to be that way, with a goal at the end and the warrior style of Fluminense. The group was very closed, the players, wives of other athletes, children, in short, all of this influenced a happy ending – he said.

Fluminense ended up the Brazilian champion three rounds in advance, after beating Palmeiras 3-2 on November 11, 2012, at Prudentão, in São Paulo. The title goal was scored by Fred, in the 42nd minute of the second half, when the game was tied. Shirt 9 had already made one that day and Maurício Ramos, against, also swung the net for Tricolor.

