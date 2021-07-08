Thiago Motta, new Spezia coach

07/08/2021 at 7:42 PM CEST

Thiago Motta returns to Italy with his new team, Spezia.

The former midfielder, among others, of FC Barcelona or PSG, is officially the new coach of Spezia Calcio, as reported by the Ligurian club this Thursday.

It’s about the second experience on the benches for Motta, 38, after his brief stint at the Genoa in 2019, where he led ten games and only won two in about two months in office.

In the Serie A club, Motta has signed until 2024 and comes to replace Vincenzo Italiano, in what will be the second season in the club’s history in the country’s top division.