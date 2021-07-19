Thiago Moisés thanks his fans for their support and praises Islam Makhachev

Thiago Moisés reacted after his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31, saying that «He is an incredible fighter and he was the best tonight».

Moses came into the fight with Makhachev as a big ‘underdog’ and, although he was able to survive the first three rounds of the fight, he lost in the championship rounds when Moses gave up in the room.

Notice

For Moses, defeat broke his three-fight win streakBut the 26-year-old Brazilian is not upset that he failed to raise his hand. For Moisés, just having the opportunity to compete against one of the best lightweights in the UFC and having that experience means that it was a winning night for him.

After UFC Vegas 31, Moises took to social media to praise his opponent Makhachev for his win, while also making sure his fans knew that he would come back and be better.

«I accepted the challenge and if I did not win, I have a thousand more reasons to continue and seek the top! Thank you all so much for the incredible support. Islam is an amazing fighter, and he was the best tonight. There are no excuses, we keep improving. I am only 26 years old, I have a lot of time to be at my best, but the fight is in my blood and I will not stop. I’m still a winner because I have a great family, a great team, great fans and I can do what I like. I am proof that: if you work hard and follow your dreams, anything is possible. Thanks UFC, see you soon! »

Advertisement