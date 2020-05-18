Nothing is saved Hans Flick. In the return to competition after more than two months of hiatus, Bayern visits one of the most complicated playing fields in the category, that of a special team such as Union Berlin and its Der Forsterei. The mystique of the stadium in the German capital and of a club in which the members are the owners and an active part of the decisions made are not going to be able to adopt their usual form this Sunday in May, but even so the Berlin team will try to find the tickle a leader who has slept with only one point margin over Dortmund.

05/17/2020 at 17:23

CEST

As we said, Flick, recently renovated after its good role as a fire extinguisher relieving Kovac, does not keep anything in the bedroom. Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Müller, Gnabry and Lewandowski. Equipment in which we must highlight the impudence and the irruption this course of both Serge and Alphonso, two of the sensations that will return with more desire than ever to green.

YOU WANT TO SEE THIAGO

Further, the largest of the Alcantaras will be the brain in the center of the field and will try to prolong the good moment in which he was until the break stopped everything. Above, we can contribute little about one of the most voracious scorers in the world, a Robert Lewandowski who has accumulated 25 goals in 23 Bundesliga matches (39 in all competitions).

Rumors about Thiago’s future have been prominent in recent weeks. A possible return to the Camp Nou looks quite utopian given the economic problems that the Catalan team is going to drag and the fact that there are other priorities ahead, but the showcase is always good to see a player trained at La Masia and who has earned the respect of everyone in Munich since Pep Guardiola took him almost seven years ago.

On the local side, two sensitive casualties like Becker and Friedrich, and an eleven made up of Gikiewicz, Schlotterback, Hubner, Subotic, Lenz, Trimmel, Andrich, Promel, Bulter, Ingvartsen and Ujah. Andersson, one of the best this year on the Berlin side, will start off the bench just like Felix Kroos, Toni ‘s brother.

Unsere 1⃣1⃣ für #FCUFCB! #packmas # FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/2SbQtECODa – FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) May 17, 2020

