Thiago Alcántara could be living his last weeks as a Bayern Munich player. After seven seasons at the German club, the 29-year-old midfielder meditates leaving Germany and can become one of the great entertainers of the next transfer market.

The former Barcelona player ends his contract with Bayern in 2021 and has doubts about his future. According to the German newspaper Sport Bild, the German club presented him with a renewal proposal, but received no response. Something that did not sit well with the sports management, who understood their willingness to go out.

Thiago Alcántara believes that the time is right to start a new adventure away from Germany and the favorite to get their services is Liverpool, always according to information from Sport Bild. Jurgen Klopp has never hidden his taste for the midfielder and would be delighted to count on him to strengthen the core network for the coming season.

In recent seasons, Thiago has not only been related to Liverpool, but also with other clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona. Although there are many fans from Barcelona who would like the return of the former Barça player, the reality is that at Can Barça we are working on the incorporation of Miralem Pjanic, who could arrive in Barcelona in a replacement operation for Arthur with Juventus. It remains to be seen what is the future of Thiago Alcántara, who could be one of the soap operas of the next transfer market.