“They’ve become too normal,” Biden said of the Indianapolis shooting.

15 minutes. After the shooting in Indianapolis, the US president, Joe Biden, demanded this Friday the Senate to strengthen the control of firearms in the country and stop “accepting” a type of violence that “has become something too normal” and leaves 106 fatalities a day.

In a statement, Biden reacted to the shooting that killed at least 8 people in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. He also announced that he had ordered the flags of the country’s public buildings will fly at half mast in memory of the victims.

“In Indianapolis, again there have been families who have had to wait to hear about the fate of their loved ones. What awaits and what a cruel fate, what have become something too normal and that happens every day at some point in our country“, said the president.

“Gun violence is an epidemic in the US. But we must not accept it. We must act.”

The president recalled that last week he asked Congress to “pass common sense laws to prevent gun violence.” For example, the strengthening of the background check system for gun buyers and “a ban on weapons of war and high-capacity magazines.”

Biden said the shooting in Indianapolis is “just the latest in a string of tragedies.” It comes very shortly after the one that left 8 dead in March in Atlanta (Georgia), the one that killed 10 the same month in Boulder (Colorado) and the one that killed 5 people in a house in Rock Hill (South Carolina).

End violence

The president clarified that he is still waiting to know details about the motivation of the suspect in the Indianapolis shooting. However, he stressed that gun violence “stains the character and pierces the soul” of the United States.

For her part, the vice president, Kamala Harris, referred to the “tragedy” in Indiana during a brief statement to the press at the beginning of her meeting with the prime minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, visiting Washington.

“There is no doubt that this violence must end and we are thinking of the families who have lost their loved ones“said the vice president.

At around 11:00 p.m. local time on Thursday (03:00 GMT Friday), a gunman opened fire at point-blank range at a warehouse of the postal services company FedEx, located near the Indianapolis airport. He committed suicide after killing 8 people.