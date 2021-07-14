They’ll have to get tattoos: Jake Paul made a controversial bet with Tyron Woodley

The boxing world will be very aware of what happens with Jake paul, on August 29 in Cleveland, when he faces Tyron woodley who is a renowned mixed martial arts fighter.

The two came face-to-face for the first time before the fight, at a press conference arranged by promoter Showtime Boxing. They said everything, even Paul dared to say that Tyron does not make it past the third round.

And something curious that happened was an enegmatic bet that Paul proposed and Woodley accepted after consulting with the public. The loser will have to tattoo the name of the winning boxer.

“If I hit you, you have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed, but if you hit me, I tattoo ‘I love Tyron Woodley’. And you have to post to your Instagram feed. Deal or no deal? Are you confident or not? ”Paul said defiantly to Woodley.

‘The Chosen One’ took advantage and interacted with the fans present and received an affirmative response. What will they think? You think I should?… I bet, ”Tyron replied.

If I lose I’ll get I love Tyron Woodley tattooed and if you lose you have to get I love Jake Paul tattooed and post it on IG. 🤣 – @jakepaul Bet. – @TWooodley Stream LIVE: https://t.co/nMzU00i36j pic.twitter.com/YNpXtERTQ5 – SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 13, 2021

Paul threatened to end Woodley’s career

As these previous weeks have been, both fighters heated up the contest with phrases full of spice.

“A Disney star YouTube boxer will send him into retirement. Your run is over, I’m going to bounce your brain on your skill and give you an instant concussion, ”said Paul.

While Woodley was not far behind and answered bluntly.

“He just wrote, wrote and practiced everything in the mirror, he trembles as he says it. This is a fight, this is not for playing, this is real. So many people come up to me every day and tell me you have to knock him out. He talks about money or influence, but when you talk about fighting, you can’t talk to me, ”the Missouri native closed.