They would simulate public in the stands for matches of the League of Spain

Jenny Gamez





May 05, 2020, 07:05 p.m.

The production company faces new challenges to make the broadcasts attractive.

The covid-19 coronavirus pandemic forces all protagonists to make the strangest efforts to regain the attention of the public, which has not seen the competition for more than two months.

The television producers, aware that they are the only way to bring the show to the fans, and faced with the prospect of a long period, perhaps all of 2020, with no audience in the stands, are already working on that return behind closed doors that many leagues pose.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the director in charge of Mediapro, the company that broadcasts LaLiga, explained what they are currently working on: “With LaLiga we are working to improve the television product for the viewer without an audience in the stands,” said Lagoscar Lago .

The expert assured that they are working on a software to simulate the audience in the stands in the style of video games, in addition to the songs of the bars: “Substituting the real spectator is impossible, but we are working against the clock with the Bundesliga, the Premier and the Serie A and talking with large companies in the sector to create some visual element that can improve the television experience, “said Lago.

Although they are attentive to all the initiatives, the director assured that the coaches’ instructions will definitely not be amplified: “There are already 15 or 20 buses on the field and you can hear them. That is why they sometimes put their hands to their mouths and know what can and cannot be said, “explains Lago, who adds:” It is not a pleasant situation for us but since there will be soccer behind closed doors for a time we have the obligation to look for better proposals so that the perspective from home is the best possible ”.

