Mayor de Blasio says that with the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, the need for more medical personnel also grows.

Locally, there are already more than 26 thousand cases of the virus and 450 deaths.

In his daily conference, the Mayor indicated that he asked the federal government to send doctors and nurses from the armed forces, as well as civilian specialists from other parts of the country.

At Elmhurst Hospital, considered the most affected by the crisis, some 64 health workers were sent as support.

While 45 who already work there were reassigned to care for affected patients.

This Saturday, another 105 nurses are scheduled to be sent.

As for the material to protect medical personnel, de Blasio indicated that there are supplies to supply hospitals until April 5.

These days about 20 trucks will be delivering at least 3 million N-95 masks, as well as masks (face shields), isolation suits and gloves.

“This was a painful week, but we thank all the workers who are at the forefront of this fight. There will be even more difficult weeks ahead, but I know we are going to overcome this crisis,” de Blasio said.

In the face of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the Mayor proposed working with the state government for a rent freeze on stabilized rent units.

While efforts to control the spread of contagion include the release of an additional 100 prisoners.

Consideration is also being given to imposing fines of up to $ 500 on people who do not comply with social distancing rules in parks and recreational and recreation facilities.

Likewise, places of worship that do not close their doors, as of this weekend, could be closed and face fines.

.