They would have blocked bank accounts of Ninel Conde after millionaire deposits from Larry Ramos



Ninel Conde.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Journalist Javier Ceriani made known that A bank with activity in Mexico would have blocked two accounts of Ninel Conde in which she received deposits of millions of dollars from her husband Larry Ramos.

In the digital entertainment program ‘Chisme No Like’, Javier said that Ninel would have agreed to let Larry transfer a million dollars each to his accounts, in exchange for getting a pay of only $ 150 dollars ($ 3,000 pesos).

“The Mexican bank blocks Ninel’s accounts because she says’ where did you get this money from? You can’t put a million dollars into your bank account like this, ”Ceriani said in the program that he hosts Elisa beristain.

It is worth mentioning that the journalist commented that the accounts had already been released, but He warned that ‘The Killer Hottie’ should be careful, because if it is proven that he helped Larry launder money, he could get into legal trouble with the FBI.

Ceriani added that this is not the first time that the Mexican actress and singer is at risk because of her husband, since long ago she was about to mortgage her house at his request, but fortunately they did not finish the process.

Remember that Ramos faces several lawsuits for fraud in the United States, including one of the singer Alejandra Guzman, among other people, for having obtained money from them through a fraudulent pyramid investment system, for which it is believed that he would have obtained up to $ 27 million; The same that you will have to return within a period of no more than 45 days, since a judge issued it like this earlier this month.

Keep reading: J Balvin breaks record as the most successful artist in the history of the Billboard