The biggest intrigue of the following phases of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) would already be solved, since it was reported that the mutants and the famous quartet of heroes could arrive in a sequel to this saga. Will it be in Black Panther 2 or Fantastic Four and X-Men would be in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Since Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios announced in the past Comic-Con that these two teams would finally join this franchise, there have been many rumors about where and how these characters would be presented without altering the history of the saga much, so now another version is added.

In accordance with Roger Wardell, A Twitter user who filters information from Marvel, assured Fantastic Four and X-Men would be in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, but it is not said exactly if they will be of the same dimension or another, although in another tweet indicates that these groups will be based on their counterparts of Earth 1610 better known as the Ultimate Universe.

“The MCU’s Fantastic Four and X-Men will be based primarily on their Earth-1610 counterparts. John Krasinski and Giancarlo Esposito are in talks to portray the lead roles. Ultimatum WILL NOT be adapted to the MCU,” the message read.

Even if it is not clear in which of the two films the actor Giancarlo Esposito will be, It is intuited that he could be in Fantastic Four as Doctor Doom, for playing very intelligent and ruthless villains, while Krasinski would play Reed Richards, something that is already well known.

While in the part that “Ultimatum will NOT be adapted to the MCU”, it refers to the mini series that came out in Marvel Comics, which tells about how Magneto becomes the number one public enemy.

At the moment the integration of Fantastic Four and X-Men is still officially unknown, so it will take a little longer to know all this.