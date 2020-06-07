Montgomery County residents could receive a second coronavirus check Texas authorities are already preparing a plan to obtain resources that were not used However, they will seek to leave a ‘guard’ in case of a second wave of cases

Montgomery County, Texas, residents would receive another stimulus check to help them cope with the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to reports from the local Montgomery County Gazette news portal.

The objective of this aid is that families and business owners can reactivate their businesses and pay their rents, in addition to raising the economy of the place, after the closure of activities due to the pandemic.

“We need to start establishing how we are going to use the $ 105 million that the federal government sent us,” said Election District Commissioner James Noack, according to the news portal.

In addition, he reported that the coronavirus stimulus check in that Texas county was unanimously approved along with an additional $ 10 million for leasing situations.

Those 105 million dollars are part of the resource that was sent as part of the CARES Law, to face the crisis that resulted from the spread of COVID-19.

These resources have been used mainly for the acquisition of medical and protective equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, in late May the commissioner turned to those resources and stated his plan to use $ 65 million as a stimulus for the coronavirus.

The CARES Law was made to give incentives to governments and citizens to confront the coronavirus, however, due to the large losses due to the pandemic, it seeks to redirect those health resources to confront the economic crisis.

To support his proposal, Noack presented figures that reveal that more than 34,000 people lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Therefore, these same people had to apply for unemployment insurance to be able to meet family needs.

On the Montgomery County Gazette website, the commissioner said: “They sent us this money to make these kinds of decisions, and Congress and the federal government have acted broadly to try to take care of the economy.”

Then Noack added: “We can put this money in the hands of these people and they can use it locally to get to our businesses, and it will help people get back to work.”

And he concluded: “I think the best way to put this into practice is by helping our own taxpayers in Montgomery County.”

The application of the coronavirus quarantine caused the closure of businesses in the United States and caused the dismissal of millions of people.

Given this, the authorities now seek to issue a new stimulus check for coronavirus in this Texas county, so that they can revive the economy.