They work at a forced march in schools to return to classes in Edomex

VALLE DE CHALCO.- A forced march is being carried out in the 310 schools of Valle de Chalco, after it was announced that classes will resume in person on June 14, which is why the Safe Return program was launched.

Johana Cruz, municipal president of Valle de Chalco explained that after 15 months without the student community making use of the facilities, they have been affected and deteriorated especially during the rainy season.

The grass, the trees have grown a lot, the dust has wreaked havoc, even inside the toilets they have to be flushed out ”, he pointed out.

He acknowledged that during the time the campuses were closed they were also looted.

We already have many reports that the bombs have been taken from the schools, some canteens were taking the bombs the same among others, some seats, blackboards, they also suffered some theft of computers, what little they could have.

Thus, in order for students to have a clean place, through the Safe Return program, various areas of the municipality are working to maintain 40 schools in the first phase so that they are clean and sanitized.

However, parents are not convinced to take their children to the schools.

Gualberto Xicontecatl, from the board of directors of the state school of Michoacán, considered that there are no conditions for them to return to classes.

It makes me very dangerous because many adults are not vaccinated, many teachers are also not vaccinated yet, there is a risk of contagion ”.

I think it is wrong, I am not going to bring my children to school for health, safety and more apart, for issues as you mentioned we are 15 days before the end of the school year, the main thing is fear, because the 70 percent of the population has not yet been vaccinated, the fact that teachers are vaccinated does not mean that with that there is a lower risk, ”said Aide García, a neighbor of Valle de Chalco.

It is estimated that in the coming months all the schools may be ready, as many of them have lost their fences or the roofs are damaged.

