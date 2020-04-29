BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, 29, that the federal government did “everything that can be done” to contain the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and that it cannot be held responsible for the more than 5,000 deaths in the country “They are not going to put an account that is not mine on my lap,” he said to the president when he left the Palácio da Alvorada. According to the president, governors and mayors who have adopted social isolation measures should be charged.

“The press has to ask (João) Doria why more people are losing their lives in São Paulo,” said Bolsonaro, noting that the federal government did its part to free up resources for Health and allocate a benefit of R $ 600 informal workers. “There is no point in the press wanting to put these issues on my account that are not up to me,” he said. “The Supreme Court (Federal Court) decided that those who decide these issues (about restriction) are governors and mayors.”

Social isolation measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic and avoid overloading the health service are recommended by OWorld Health Organization (WHO) and have been adopted in several countries.

Surrounded by PSL MPs, with whom he met earlier, the president accused the press of “lying” by highlighting his statement the day before, when he responded with a “so what?” when asked about the number of deaths by covid-19 in the country. Yesterday Brazil exceeded the amount registered in China, where the disease arose.

“So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do? I’m a Messiah, but I don’t do a miracle,” replied the president when asked last night about the numbers. After questioning and being informed that the TVs were recording the statement, Bolsonaro regretted the deaths and said that he sympathized with the people who lost family members due to the disease. “It’s life. Tomorrow I go,” he added.

Today, he said the phrase was taken out of context. “You lied,” he told a journalist who asked him if he denied what he said yesterday. “I deeply regret the deaths. I knew they were going to happen. But from the beginning, I worried about life and employment, because unemployment also kills. So this account has to be asked of the governors,” said Bolsonaro.

The president also said that he was “scorned” when he mentioned the concern about the economy, but that the “second wave” of unemployment will cause a “very serious recession”.

“What I am doing is suggesting to the Ministry of Health that we should be able to return quickly, okay? With responsibility, (to return) to normalcy. As a parliamentarian said here, the countries that adopted horizontal isolation were where most people died”, said.

Decree increased list of essential activities

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro expanded the list of essential services that may work during the period of confrontation with the new coronavirus in the country. Critical of the social isolation measures adopted by governors and mayors, the president defends to loosen the rules and allow the population to leave of groups at risk of the disease – the elderly and people with chronic diseases – return to work.

Decree published in the Federal Official Gazette this Wednesday, 29, includes in the list of essential services activities related to food, banking, automotive mechanics, transportation and cargo storage, in addition to those exercised by start-up companies.

Most of these activities were already allowed to operate in some states even during quarantine, as determined by governors and mayors. The operation of mechanic workshops and snack bars and restaurants on the side of roads, for example, was a claim by truck drivers, which had already been met in São Paulo.

By including these activities in the list of essential services, Bolsonaro prevents them from eventually being hit by local closing orders.

