They won’t let her remove an IUD and other revelations from Britney about her guardianship

Britney Spears is closer to being free. After 13 years of control by her father, the singer of … Baby one more time has declared before the judge requesting her freedom this Wednesday.

“I want my life again,” he said at the beginning of his telephone intervention in the Los Angeles court. His last intervention in a trial was in 2019 and no one expected him to do it again. She has blamed it on the helplessness she felt then. “I had not intervened again because in the previous hearing I did not feel heard,” he sentenced.

Those were just some of his powerful statements that reveal the ordeal suffered these years:

“This guardianship is paying the salary of many people”

The first claim that Spears has made is that it is a measure that prevents her from having her own benefits, given her career. As . points out, the artist questioned the meaning of legal guardianship, a figure that in the United States is reserved for disabled people or people with serious illnesses who cannot take care of themselves.

“It does not make sense for a person under legal guardianship to earn money,” said the artist who has denounced that she worked forcibly in a Las Vegas show between 2013 and 2017.

The singer has come to compare it to “sex trafficking.” “The control he had over hurting his own daughter enchanted him,” she noted of her father. “I worked seven days a week. It was like sex trafficking. I did not have a credit card, cash or passport, “he added.

Spears denounced that this figure is like a kind of kidnapping from which her family benefits and …

