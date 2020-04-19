BRASÍLIA AND SÃO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro once again defended the country’s return to normality with the reopening of trade and took the opportunity to criticize politicians and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “They won’t get me out of here,” he said. And he repeated: “You don’t have to chicken out with this virus up front.” He also criticized governors who adopted measures to close trade and restrict the movement of people as a way to encourage social isolation. “States are broken. These people lack humility and are blocking everything radically.”

This week, Brazil surpassed the mark of 200 daily deaths for the first time due to the covid-19. Just this Saturday, 18, the Ministry of Health recorded 211 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As a result, the number of deaths per covid-19 reached 2,347 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently confirmed cases total 36,599.

In yet another “tour” through Brasília, the president stopped to speak with supporters in front of the Planalto Palace ramp and repeated that there are two current problems in the country: the new coronavirus and unemployment. “The economy does not run that way. There will be no money to pay the salary of a civil servant and Brazil is plunging into chaos. I want to believe that it is not just the will of these politicians, who I will not name here, to want to shake the Presidency of the Republic. They are not going to get me out of here “, said the president to the popular ones without mentioning names.

The Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), was remembered, however, by the supporters who shouted: “Out Maia, impatriot”. “We are with you until the end,” they shouted. On Thursday, Bolsonaro confronted Maia and said in an interview with CNN that the mayor’s performance was “terrible” and insinuated that the congressman was plotting against his government. In response, Maia said he would not attack the president.

Before the conversation with supporters, in a Live broadcast on his social networks at the top of the ramp, Bolsonaro also pinned the Supreme Court by emphasizing that the Court decided that states and municipalities have the autonomy to enact measures they deem necessary to contain the progress of the new coronavirus. “We will start yes (to relax restrictive measures), as far as it depends on me. The STF said that I have no authority for that, but, as far as it depends on me, we will start to relax.”

According to the president, the bill to replace the loss of revenue from states and municipalities with ICMS and ISS may exceed R $ 100 billion. “We do not have room for that in the budget. The States are in bad shape. They lack humility for these people who are blocking everything radically. Humility, going back on something, opening something, of course, with due care, glove, masks, gel, whatever, educational campaign. “

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.