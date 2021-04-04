They won’t censor ‘Grease’ (or anything you’ve read)

They will not censor ‘Grease‘They do not ask to censor’Grease‘It’s okay to speak (badly) of’Grease‘.

For much of the day, ‘Grease‘has been a trend in social networks. The movie of Randal kleiser from 1978 with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John has starred in a new controversy that arose out of nowhere, based on a fabricated piece of news and with no other intention than to go viral and cloud the atmosphere, once again ridiculing egalitarian ideas and pointing to the so-called “crystal generation.”

“43 years after its premiere they ask to” censor “the film Grease for promoting anti-values” reads the headline of a Chilean media called Meganoticias and that seems the beginning of this nonsense. In the article, published last Sunday, August 28, they affirm that “social networks are currently promoting a campaign to” censor “this film.” As we can see, the curious use of quotation marks in the word “censor”, both in the headline and in the body of the news, gives us a clue about the information we will obtain: they do not show anyone asking to censor anything.

The most they have achieved are three tweets (one from 2020) published in accounts without much repercussion in which their users talk about ‘Grease‘seen today. In their comments, far from asking that the title stop being offered, they celebrate the fact that today different behaviors can be identified as macho that, not too long ago, we would pass by. “Before, those things that the collective mentality disapproves of were normal. And that’s GOOD ”, @HectorIP explains in one of the messages that, supposedly, have promoted“ “censorship” ”.

With the passing of the hours, the hoax has been gaining weight and now it seems that they are going to censor ‘Grease‘as they already did with’The Aristocats‘(neither) or’gone With the Wind‘(nope). The same ones who tried to ban in their day ‘Dragon Ball‘out of sheer prudence are those who are now tearing their clothes if the suitability of offering a somewhat more updated content for minors arises.

But is it ‘Grease‘really sexist and / or macho? Short answer: obviously yes. Long answer: yes, but that is not the problem, but we obviate that the only thing that is sought when talking about stories that remind us of how well we are changing is to continue moving forward, highlighting the achievements along the way, thus contextualizing the past to continue enjoying it.

Crying, they complain about the offended of the crystal generation, a population group that dares to seek tickling the products they enjoy, who are not afraid to talk about the shadow of their idols and who, beyond adding a label to the beginning of certain works remembering that they should be understood as daughters of their time, they do not ask much more in this regard.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the following begins:

