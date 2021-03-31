“They won the Champions League, but not playing football”

03/31/2021 at 5:42 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Real Madrid, Inter or Milan player Antonio Cassano attacked José Mourinho and his Inter on Bobo TV, Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel: “I have to say, Inter Milan is my team and they won the Champions League 11 years ago, but not playing football.”

The 39 times international with Italy stoked the Portuguese coach during his time at Inter. Declared supporter of the team, Antonio Cassano was not particularly proud of the successes of that team, which in the end were the last Italian team to conquer Europe and the last league title for the neroazurris.

It is not the first time that the forward publicly attacks the Portuguese: “Nobody can say that Mourinho’s teams play well. He has won two Champions League, but that is not synonymous with good play”. “A genius like Cruyff has only won one and yet we cannot compare him to Mourinho in the least,” he said after Tottenham’s defeat in the London derby.

José Mourinho’s Inter won the triple crown in 2012 with a very defined style of play. Through a especially defensive and reactive proposal to the rival’s approaches, the Neroazurri clearly prevailed in the two domestic competitions and exhibited a high level in Europe. The Italians eliminated Pep Guardiola’s FC Barcelona, at that time the best team in the world, in a heart attack semifinals and reached the final, where they defeated FC Bayern on penalties.

Old acquaintance in LaLiga

Antonio Cassano went to Real Madrid between 2006 and 2008. After a great version in Rome, the whites took the player in exchange for just over five million euros, but his performance was not as expected and he ended up on loan to Sampdoria. He returned to Italy and there ended his career, but not before going through a string of teams: Sampdoria itself, AC Milan, Inter, Parma and Helas Verona. He was left without a team in 2017 and the following year announced his official retirement as a professional player.

The Italian played 515 official matches throughout his sporting career, in which he scored 139 goals and distributed 94 assists.. As a white player, for his part, he only played 29 games, where he registered four goals and gave three passes on goal.