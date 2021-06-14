They won at the polls, but they will yield seats; Morena and El Pan were the most voted

MEXICO CITY.

Although the citizens favored them in most of the districts, Morena and the PAN will give federal councils to parties that received fewer votes, due to the coalition agreements.

For example, of the 121 districts where Juntos Haremos Historia won, in 118 the majority voted for Morena. However, of those 118 he will have to grant 32 to the PT and 27 to the Green Party, when the latter only won in three districts and the PT in none.

In addition, of the 63 districts that Va por México won, the majority voted in favor of the PAN in 36 of them, but to go in alliance they must give up seven: four to the PRI and three to the PRD.

For its part, the Aztec sun had a majority in two districts, but one will point to the PAN. The PRI obtained 25 and will give three to the PRD and seven to the PAN.

“Our electoral legislation still allows a party to be registered as a victory that is not necessarily the one for which the people voted and I believe that what must be done is to respect the popular will. Hopefully this matter can be resolved in the future ”, considered the counselor Ciro Murayama.

Morena is expensive alliance with PT and Verde

He commented that for various reasons that have nothing to do with the result of the election, idle counts were made that reach 75% of the packages reopened.

He mentioned the cases of inconsistencies between the ballots recorded as surplus and the votes cast, the difference between the votes cast and the “voted” stamps in the nominal lists, ballots that the citizen did not deposit in the polls, which “makes it count all, that is, 74.85% of what was recounted ”.