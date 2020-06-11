In 1939 it was released Gone With the Wind (Gone With the Wind) in America and the world went wild, crowned it the best movie of all time (until then), was awarded 10 Academy Awards, and made Hattie McDaniel the first African American to receive an Oscar , although she had to sit separated from her companions at the end of the room by the laws of racial segregation when she went to receive him.

Today, more than 80 years after the film’s release, the United States realized something the rest of the world has always known: It is a racist film.

Amid the social protests, there were several accusations against the tape for offering an idealized view of slavery and perpetuating racist stereotypes. So, the newly released platformHBO Max decided to temporarily remove it from its catalog. In other words, until people stop complaining, because racism is not going to leave the movie.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, 12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley wrote an op-ed asking HBO Max to remove Gone With the Wind from its catalog arguing that “it has not aged well ”In today’s society.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an HBO Max spokesperson confirmed the reason for the film’s temporary removal.

“These racist representations were wrong at the time and today, and we feel that maintaining this title without explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible. These representations are certainly contrary to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those representations, but it will be presented as originally created, because to make it the opposite would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed. If we want to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history, ”said HBO spokesperson Max.

Gone with the wind was already pointed out in its time by activists such as the African-American screenwriter Carlton Moss, who criticized the stereotypical characterizations of black characters for being “lazy, clumsy, irresponsible” and showing a “radiant acceptance of slavery.”

Netflix and the BBC announced that they will withdraw the Little Britain series from their catalogs, due to their jokes with blackface and Paramount Network confirmed that it will no longer air deliveries of its classic police reality show Cops, released in 1989.