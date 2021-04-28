They win the lottery thanks to their vacations

Although in many countries it is customary to celebrate great lottery draws In Christmas, in Australia these are usually held at another time of year, when people find themselves resting in a heavenly place, relaxed and with money: summer.

A family from Bundaberg spent a few days on vacation in Hervey Bay, a popular destination for tourists, and it was there that they decided to try their luck in the lottery.

3 women from this family, who preferred to remain anonymous, have been vacationing in the same place for 25 years and have a tradition that, every year they visit, they buy some lottery tickets They believe that this could bring them luck to win the jackpot.

Generally, they had only gotten a few small prizes, but everything changed a few days ago when won the grand prize of the $ 151,000 Mega Jackpot drawing.

“We couldn’t believe it! We are very grateful… I checked our ticket online that same last night and I couldn’t believe it when the message that we had won appeared ”, commented one of its winners when she collected the prize.

“I kept thinking ‘no, it can’t be true!’ We just bought one ticket and won $ 200,000! What madness is this? It was the best way to celebrate a vacation after being confined for so long, ”he added.

The 3 women will share the prize equally and when asked what they will do with it, they indicated that the first thing will be a glass of wine to assimilate the good news and later, they will allocate the money to make some reforms in their houses.

