They will vaccinate in the northern border to propose its reopening

MEXICO CITY

The million vaccines that the United States government will give to Mexico will be applied to the population of the northern border in order to reopen the border with that country, announced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

At a press conference, the head of the Executive reiterated that it is a vaccine from the Johnson & Johnson laboratory, of a single dose and that it does not require deep freezing, which will allow rapid vaccination at the border.

“They will be used for a special vaccination plan in the border municipalities of our country on the northern border, with the purpose that communications at the border can be regularized, that the northern border be opened as soon as possible”, López Obrador explained from the National Palace.

He said that, if necessary, more vaccines could be purchased with the pharmaceutical company or request another endowment from the United States government.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, explained that the vaccine will be applied in 39 municipalities in the states of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

“We think that with this there would already be all the sanitary conditions so that the United States can agree to the resumption of activities, if not all, the majority and the economic, commercial and personal impact that has been in the border area, which has not been maintained, will not be maintained. It has been very serious because we have been here for more than a year, “said the Chancellor.

In addition, Ebrard said, they will seek to vaccinate the tourist areas of Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Jalisco and Nayarit, before the imminent summer vacation period.

He said that the Patria vaccine is in the final stages of creation and there are already agreements to deliver part of the production to Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay, Bolivia, Argentina, Ecuador, among other countries.

