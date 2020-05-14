Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. a12

After the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Veracruz coach Ignacio Beristáin left the tricolor boxing team disgusted at everything he saw. He decided not to end up becoming a sports bureaucrat, the figure that does not fit his personality the least, and began a professional career that has garnered almost thirty world champions. Since then, Don Nacho has not stopped working, until now, when a pandemic forced him to put a stop to his long career and to lower the curtain of his beloved Romanza, the mythical gym in Iztacalco, Mexico City.

Eight weeks ago, he closed down due to the expansion of the coronavirus and is waiting confined for reality to allow him to resume his work. Expenses continue, the team continues to collect his salary and the key to the money is dry as never before.

In this it is not worth crying, Beristáin stops; lets gather; We have paid the team, but the next salary will be reduced because the reserve is already exhausted and I continue with the expenses of the gym.

These are strange days for Beristáin, locked up and forced to wear a face mask when he needs to go out for something urgent. He does not seem desperate, but it is notorious that he is not used to facing the passing of the days without visiting his gym and following the development of his fighters, both champions and young hopefuls.

I see a difficult future for boxing and for everything, Beristáin acknowledges; but recovery will come, of that I am sure.

▲ With a lifetime dedicated to boxing, Nacho Beristáin says that the health crisis is already starting to take its toll with the lack of resources, so he sees a difficult future for boxing.Photo Jam Media

The future that Don Nacho talks about in the boxing business is one with scarce sponsors, with a ban on summoning the public to the arenas, with limited financial resources and decreased payments for fighters. An anomalous future, never before seen by a man who has given his life to this sport.

In this business nobody is Santa Claus, it has never been like this, warns Beristáin; but under the pretext of this coming crisis, several vivales will try to take advantage of this situation and the desperation of the boxers to return to work; they will offer much less. The promoters of the United States are the ones who will most want to be smart with Mexicans. The fighters will be the most vulnerable and they will want to take advantage of them.

Beristáin is suspicious. In this business, he has seen intermediaries collect 50 percent of the wages of boxers and assistants who ask them to “pa’l chesco” after collecting a fight. However, he is optimistic about the possible return in June with fights behind closed doors and with sanitary measures.

It will be a strange experience, but I am confident that this will be the way to overcome this situation and to be able to catch up.

Beristáin only has impatience for his prospects, those young people who are beginning and with whom he feels a very deep commitment, even greater than with his champions. He watches over them from a distance, but he is already urged to fulfill their pending commitments.

