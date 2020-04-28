The Minister of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollán, promised before the federal judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado to transfer all the patients who still remain in the North Health Center of Villa Adelina, in the party of Vicente López, where they occurred until now 30 coronavirus infections, including two deceased patients. Justice investigates the death of one of them by COVID-19. This is a 65-year-old retiree who had not been treated for this disease and who was not tested in life despite presenting symptoms compatible with the coronavirus. It was recently learned that it was positive post mortem from the analysis ordered by the magistrate. As the clinic staff and those who came into contact with it began swabbing, the infections were confirmed, which Today they number around thirty, of which at least 22 are employees – medical and non-medical – of this private institution providing PAMI.

The commitment was personally assumed by Minister Gollán before Arroyo Salgado and the federal prosecutor Fernando Domínguez, during a meeting that took place this afternoon in the Federal Court No. 1 of San Isidro. It was after the judge sent him repeated letters requesting the Buenos Aires health portfolio to intervene “urgently” in that PAMI provider clinic, considering it “An infectious focus” of the disease, which had to be closed preventively. The order had been ordered by the judge on Thursday, April 16, but it never came to fruition because in the epidemiological inspection carried out by the Ministry on Friday, 17, the health ministry assessed that the COVID 19 protocol was being followed, and that it had been started to isolate the infected detected so far and the possible suspects.

However, the positive cases with COVID, as the tests began to be done, increased day by day, and the Justice determined that the “seriousness” of the situation, due to the presence of infected personnel to work, the lack of a adequate prophylaxis, and conforming all elderly inpatients to a risk group, required taking measures “Urgent”.

For this reason, at this afternoon’s meeting it was agreed advance in a provisional closure to carry out the disinfection of the clinic, and a commitment by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health to carry out an exhaustive inspection by the State once it can be reopened.

In his last request, the prosecutor Domínguez had asked the judge to intimate the Buenosairean portfolio so that he acts against the ”Management of the medical center translated into negligence that made possible the spread of the pandemic”, and that if the health authorities of the Province did not comply with the judicial order, open “actions for disobedience “and “breach of public official duties ”.

Both the Ministry and PAMI had been resistant to closing the clinic providing social work for retirees, even if not in a preventive way, in the context of the pandemic.

Before the consultations of this means on the measures that were going to take in the framework of the judicial order, from the Buenosairean portfolio they argued that the Ministry “had no competence” for medical intervention at the North Health Center or to order its closure for the performance of its professionals. And they argued, over and over, that it was “competence of the College of Doctors of the Province “the supervision of the medical aspect, according to a law of 1958.”We have no police power to close or intervene a private clinic. Yes, it is within the power of the Ministry to close it if it does not meet personnel or infrastructure requirements, ”they stated.

The truth is that it does exist a law decree -number 10 / 2020- dictated by the current Buenos Aires Government on January 9 of this year in which it is assigned to the Buenos Aires Health portfolio, through the Provincial Directorate of Sanitary Registration and Inspection “Exercise the power of police and health control, in public and private sectors, and in all those activities that due to their specificity require state comptroller in the matter.” That Directorate is in charge of the biochemist Juan Angel Canela, according to the organization chart published on the official website of the provincial government.

However, as far as he could tell Infobae, because it is a “new” standard, Gollán’s portfolio would not yet have the necessary structure to carry out these functions.

On the other hand, there would also be fear in setting a precedent for the future of the Ministry, taking over a clinic that almost exclusively cares for PAMi patients, in a context in which much of the care for retirees from this state social work is outsourced to private medical institutions, without often adequate attention, and a State too present in its control.

For this reason, Minister Gollán sent a congratulation today to the mayor of Escobar, Ariel Sujarchuk, since the Municipality of Escobar took over another PAMI provider clinic in that district, Clínica San Carlos, which had several infections and with many questions about the poor care he provided. Last weekend, in a joint action between the Municipality of Escobar and the social work of the retirees, the transfer operation of 27 patients from the San Carlos Clinic was started, after their management passed into municipal orbit after signing an agreement. However, this transfer process had already been in place since the end of last year when Sujarchuk encouraged the local Deliberative Council to approve the purchase of this nosocommon.

The PAMI will now be in charge, with the collaboration of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, to relocate the 16 patients who still remain in the North Health Center, under judicial supervision. The first two were already transferred at dawn to the Antarctic Sanatorium, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito, belonging to the Truckers’ guild. There are still 14 hospitalized patients, one of whom would be discharged today. Another 11 would be transferred to Antarctica shortly, while two others who are in intensive care will remain hospitalized until they improve and are fit for their referral to that sanatorium.