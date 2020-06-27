© TIMOTHY A. CLARY

The National Guard supporting Westchester in March

New Yorkers who voluntarily travel to states with a high rate of coronavirus transmission will not only be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, but will no longer be eligible for state-provided COVID-19 sick leave benefits, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned today.

The emergency legislation that guarantees labor protection and financial compensation for all workers required to be quarantined, it has been in effect since March 18. But now, anyone who travel to high-risk states for non-essential reasons is not eligible for those protections, unless your transfer is at the request of the employer, according to the governor’s office.

Cuomo’s new executive order is retroactive to Thursday June 25. It applies to anyone who works for a company in New York, even if they reside out of state, Pix11 highlighted.

Cuomo also asked his office today to investigate a Westchester COVID-19 outbreak, believed to be caused by a student who returned from Florida, and then attended a graduation ceremony at Chappaqua.

The unidentified student began showing symptoms after the June 20 ceremony for graduates of Horace Greeley High School. Since then, four other attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.

« New Yorkers have controlled the spread of this unprecedented virus by being smart and disciplined, and our progress to date is illustrated by the current low number of new cases and hospitalizations, « said Cuomo, cited by The New York Post.

Westchester was the county where the first contagions were reported in New York in early March.

In addition to Florida, some other states currently considered high risk are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas.

Updated figures for infections and deaths disseminated by states can be found here.

