May 6, 2020 | 10:13 am

The allegations of disinformation campaigns and bots on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp continue by the federal government; Now they plan to convene companies and electoral authorities to carry out a transparency exercise on the subject of disinformation and bots.

“We are going to call INE to audit and review the accounts of political parties and those who aspire to form political parties that allocate public resources to social networks,” said Jenaro Villamil this morning.

Jenaro Villamil, president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State, commented during the morning conference on Wednesday that there are more than 400 Twitter accounts linked to a single “node of interest” that generate false information campaigns.

For this reason, they consider it important that Twitter make transparent not only the income they have, but also point users to the information that is paid.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented that they will get to the bottom of the matter and that it is not only about reporting for reporting.

We will see if they propose mechanisms that do not mean censorship, but do not allow corruption, violence and everything that does not help to have a better society.

The president returned to Twitter Mexico’s response to the statements he made yesterday regarding the same issue of transparent revenue from bots paid.

According to Mr. López Obrador, their response through a tweet is “a mea culpa” and they admit their responsibility. Although the publication of the tweet was made a day before his statements yesterday.

Twitter coincides with the voices that demand greater transparency about the financing received by those actors who carry out this type of automation or coordination. On our side, we will continue to work to protect public conversation. – Twitter México (@TwitterMexico) May 4, 2020

“That is the irrefutable proof. We are not talking about spontaneous action, but about a robotic mechanism. That’s about denouncing robots, “said the president.

The category of “bot” is not enough

According to Singa Lab, ITESO’s interdisciplinary laboratory, today the “bot” category is not enough to account for the complexities that arise from networks.

“It is necessary to resort to categories that account for the complexity of the atypical behaviors of certain clusters of accounts on social networks. This may be possible thanks to an analysis that mixes quantitative indicators with qualitative aspects, and assuming that automation in content production is not only mechanical but human, “Singa Lab said in a blog post.

The behaviors on social networks like Twitter, according to the analysis of the Signa Lab, become a kind of “techno-artillery-policy” in order to systematically sustain the conversation in favor or against an issue or discussion.

In previous days, Twitter announced that it will allow researchers and software developers to access their data stream in real time from millions of daily tweets about COVID-19, with the aim of analyzing both the spread of the disease and that of disinformation. , according to the . agency.