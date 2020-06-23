In the last hours, the sale of Krispy Kreme in OXXO became a trend and the memes did not take long to appear. Even, it was confirmed that The Simpsons had predicted this event. It’s possible?

June 23, 2020

They released the news that the much-demanded donuts Krispy Kream will be on sale very soon in the OXXO branches and immediately, it went viral causing hundreds of memes in Twitter.

OXXO is a multinational donut company that was founded in 1937. The firm has restaurants in the United States, in addition to selling its products at gas stations and supermarkets. You’ve tried?

Krispy Kreme donuts will be at OXXO branches.

OXXO’s headquarters are located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in the United States; In Mexico we find delicious donuts throughout the country since their expansion has been very demanding, but it is concentrated more in the center and south of the country.

Still, there are many Internet users who criticize these measures, because the country suffers from eating disorders, specifically obesity: « Mexico: the coronavirus pandemic has worsened in our country because we have spent years dragging a serious problem of general obesity that We must fight. Mexico too: Krispy Kreme in the OXXO !!! « , was one of the ironic comments in response to this sector of society.

People who are fans of the Krispy Kreme donuts were pleased with this news and memes have been created about it, very funny and perfectly suited for the occasion. What surprised the most were those related to Homer Simpson, the famous father of the yellow family and lover of glazed donuts. Had they already predicted this moment?

The memorable scenes from The Simpsons were (very well) used to publicize and share, until becoming a trend, the arrival of Krispy Kreme donuts to each OXXO market in the United States and Mexico.

Another meme shows the chapter in which Homer Simpson goes to hell and his « punishment » is to eat all the donuts in the world, however he runs out and is hungrier. How is it possible? Does it happen to you?

Although none of the brands has reported in which states it will be sold, different Internet users assured that they are already in New Lion and Mexico City, so that social networks did not take long to be present.

At Oxxo there will be presentations by 3, 6 and 12 donuts, original and assorted, in addition to his new box with 8 bits. It is expected that it will soon reach the entire country.