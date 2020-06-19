Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Masahiro Sakurai and his team prepare much more content for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In the last Nintendo Direct we learned that an ARMS character will join the combat title, but his identity and when it will arrive was not revealed.

If you are curious to know which fighter will join the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, we have great news for you. Nintendo confirmed that it is preparing a presentation on the title. As on previous occasions, it will be Sakurai who will reveal the next fighter. Best of all, very little is missing for the event.

When will the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation be?

Through its social networks, Nintendo confirmed that it will make a presentation early next week. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event will take place on Monday, June 22.

The transmission will begin at 9:00 AM, Mexico City time. According to the details, the video will last approximately 35 minutes. Sakurai will introduce the character and we will probably see his abilities in detail.

In addition, other ARMS-related content is expected to be added, such as a stage and music. Nintendo warned that it will only be revealed to the ARMS fighter, so don’t wait for the announcement of the next DLC fighter.

You can find out what’s new from the Nintendo YouTube channel. If for some reason you cannot follow the event, do not worry, because here we will have all the coverage.

There will be no further new fighter reveals other than a fighter from ARMS in this livestream. – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

The revealed character will already be part of the Fighter Pass 2 and will be the additional fighter 6 of the title. ARMS has 15 fighters, so it is not known for sure which one will join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We will have to wait a few days to know the details.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. On this page you will find more information about him.