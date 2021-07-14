They will show a model of the Templo Mayor in the Capital Zócalo

MEXICO CITY. As part of the commemoration of the 500 years of indigenous resistance, on August 13, the monumental reproduction of the Templo Mayor will be inaugurated in the Zócalo of Mexico City, which will have a height of 16 meters and that will be accompanied by an event of lights that can be enjoyed until the beginning of September from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Alfonso Suárez del Real, Secretary of the Capital Government, spoke about the light show.

It is a luminous intervention. Memory is intimately linked to light, that is, when one brings a memory to memory, one has the light of that memory ”.

Suárez del Real stressed that it will be a luminous intervention that will narrate in eight or nine minutes the milestones of the pilgrimage and the founding of the city.

The replica of the Templo Mayor – whose original height is believed to have been 44 meters – will be made by staff of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

In order to reactivate the historical memory, it was announced that 200 talavera mosaics will be placed in different parts of the city.

It was reported that on July 27, 2021 the nomenclature of the Plaza de la Noche Triste will change, it will now be called Plaza de la Noche Victoriaa, and as of August 12, Puente de Alvarado Avenue will be called Calzada México-Tenochtitlan.

In addition, the development of various activities, including a program of debates where the role of Malintzin and indigenous women will be analyzed, among other topics, and the original peoples of Anáhuac will be discussed.

