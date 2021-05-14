They will say goodbye to Luis Miguel: The Series! What actors will be left? | Instagram

The faithful followers of the series that portrays the life of singer, Luis Miguel will be able to remain calm knowing that the third and fourth season of the plot has been confirmed, however, some characters They will not continue in future episodes while others will. Do you know who they are?

If you saw the last chapter of the Netflix plot that portrays the life of Luis Miguel, surely you can imagine without much effort one of those who will leave the production from the next episode. His “former manager”, “Hugo López” character who embodies Cesar Bordon.

One of the key figures in the personal and professional life of the “Sol de México” completed his cycle within the history of his life when the character said goodbye to this world in the plot, a fact that occurred in real life after his Condition: Colon cancer will take away his life.

During the third chapter, one of the most moving scenes for fans of fiction, comes when “LuisMi” learns of the deteriorating health of the man who for several years was at the forefront of his career and will take him to the top, without a doubt , one of the moments that would break the soul of the faithful fans of the “Puerto Rican”.

Likewise, Luz Cipriota, who gave life to “Lucía Miranda”, wife of the former representative, will no longer appear in the next installments.

Who will continue in the plot

Among the actors who will continue to accompany the complex and successful life of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, a character played by Diego Boneta, are names of those we have seen in the last scenes of this second installment:

Juan Ignacio Cané (José Pérez), Macerena Achaga (Michelle Salas) and César Santa Ana (Alex Mc Cluskey) will continue in the story, as will Juanpa Zurita, whose collaboration has not been changed so far, the “celebrity of internet “plays Álex Basteri, one of the brothers of the outstanding figure of the show.

In other details it also emerged that although the first season was divided into 13 chapters, the second season will continue in 8 as planned from the beginning.

Controversy over the participation of “La Chule”

After various controversies about Aracely Arámbula and her possible appearance in the plot of what was her “former partner” and father of her two children, in recent weeks it would be confirmed that “La Chule”, if it will appear in the third installment.

It should be reiterated that despite this new news being released, the followers of this story cannot claim victory since for several months, the production and the ex of “Micky” have been generating a sea of ​​doubts since apparently the negotiations did not they come to good terms convenient for both of them.

Apparently, the protagonist of “La Doña” who had a romantic relationship with Gallego Basteri from 2000 to 2003, would have accepted that her image be used in the plot after having accepted a series of conditions.

However, just the news causes relief to fans when Arámbula does not take long to come out to deny the news.

Recently it was Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who in a recent video confirmed that the television actress would appear in Luis Miguel: The Series, but, apparently, it is not a completely certain fact, since not even Aracely herself has revealed to the cameras whether in the end it will be part of the business of the “Sun”.

This is known from the third season

It was the series producer, Carla González, who through an Instagram live would confirm that there would be a third season of Luis Miguel: La Serie, amid the euphoria of the second installment and the interest of the artist and record producer’s fans. for more details on whether they will continue to shape the life of one of their greatest idols.

So far, aspects such as the possible release date are unknown, however, the producer Carla Gónzalez Vargas would reveal that they are already working on the next production.