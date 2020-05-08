Pay close attention, as we will teach you how to create lentil sprouts Step by step! The method we will use works very fast and is quite healthy, and it is also super easy to do.

May 08, 2020

In case you did not know the so-called “sprouts”, they are a kind of food with life, and therefore they have great nutrients, since they are at their maximum level, also when consumerism can become very digestible and with more absorption level.

Materials:

Next we will present you everything you have to have on hand, for when you start creating lentil sprouts the same are: ½ glass of lentils and a plastic container Now, let’s get started!

Learn how to create sprouts

Process:

First step:

Before starting hygiene is very important for this process, that is why everything has to be well cleaned without any type of humidity, this will prevent any outbreak of bacteria that spreads and damages the body.

Second step:

You have to use containers that are completely disinfected and clean, it is also recommended to rinse the lentil seeds with plenty of water to get rid of any improper element that is hidden between them.

Learn how to create sprouts

Third step

Then you must start opening small holes in the plastic container, in order to introduce all the seeds. At the end we advise you to water them every day so you can keep these seeds moist.

Learn how to create sprouts

Fourth step:

On the other hand, do not forget that you should keep the plastic bottle in a cool, open place with very little light. This process is extremely delicate, since everything will depend on the care and attention you provide.

Fifth step

Once the sprouts are ready, cut the bottle with scissors and take out all its contents and place it on a plate. This lentil sprout has a maximum duration of 7 days, the last step is to test it.

