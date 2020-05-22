The Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS) reported that as of Monday, May 25, it resumes, -only- with the receipt of initial demands in what corresponds to the 17 Special Conciliation and Arbitration Boards.

In a statement it was reported that Due to the fact that the health emergency is active, it is recommended that only one person attend each procedure in order to avoid saturation and crowds, as well as abide by health protocols. basic as it is the use of mouthguards and the application of antibacterial gel.

It is important that litigants or legal representatives carry the original document with the respective copy for each of the defendants. It is worth mentioning that the procedure will be carried out manually in order to comply with the corresponding legal indications so that later the digitized reception is carried out.

“The legal terms continue suspended until June 1, 2020, an agreement determined by the plenary session of the Local Board of Conciliation and Arbitration (JLCA). For the reception of the demands, it will be necessary to include the legend: “they are received on non-working days”, so that the term begins to run from the resumption of ordinary activities scheduled on the aforementioned date, “said the agency.

He added that The process of receiving initial demands will be in compliance with the health protocols established by the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic to guarantee the well-being of workers and visitors to the STPS.

The rest of the attention services of the Labor Defense Attorney, Coordination of Conciliators, Agreements and Ratifications, Inspection, will continue through appointment on the phone 3330301000 ext. 0 (zero), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.

