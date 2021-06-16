They will remember López Velarde’s work in the virtual cycle Fonoteca Nacional

MEXICO CITY. To commemorate the mourning centennial of the poet Ramón López Velarde (1888-1921), the writer Marco Antonio Campos will read the poem La suave patria within the virtual cycle National Sound Library from home, scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, at 8:00 p.m., through its official Facebook page and the Fonoteca’s YouTube page.

Before reading, Campos will reflect on the poem The soft homeland and the life and work of the Zacatecan poet, accompanied by photographs from the INAH Media Library with the idea of ​​talking about the social context in which the poem was conceived on the eve of the first centenary of the Independence of Mexico.

In addition, he will talk about the generalized idea that this poem constitutes a “second Mexican national anthem”, next to the composition of Francisco González Bocanegra, and will reveal, against the biased readings of Velarde’s work, his deep interest in politics in favor of of society and against dictatorships and totalitarianisms.

A few days ago Campos presented his Dictionary lopezvelardeano, published by the Editorial Program of the Humanities Coordination UNAM, in which he alphabetically follows the steps of the life and work of López Velarde, defined as the biggest star in the sky of Mexican poetry.

On the other hand, the conductor Ludwig Carrasco Curíntzita reported yesterday that to join the commemoration, he will direct the world premiere of the work Today like never before …, by the Coahuila composer Eduardo Solís, a commission commissioned exprofeso for a tribute to be held in Zacatecas, next Saturday, June 19, within the framework of the Lopez Velardean Days at the Hinojosa Theater in Jerez, Zacatecas

The concert, which will close the 24th edition of these conferences and it will take place in the city where the poet was born, it was created by a commission from the Jerezano Institute of Culture, the Jerez City Council and the Committee for the Luctuous Centennial of Ramón López Velarde, a work that explores from traditional chamber music to contemporary sounds.

MODERNIZE CULTURAL CENTER

After several months of remodeling work, yesterday it reopened to the public on Museum of Anthropology and History of Toluca, which belongs to the Cultural Complex of the State of Mexico.

In one of the six rooms of this space there is a mammoth skeleton, one of the three most complete that exist in Latin America.

In the tour of this museum you can learn about the life of the first Mexicans, Preclassic items, the splendor of colonial society, as well as ceramic pieces from Teotenango and handicrafts from the entity.

