They will register sexual harassers of public transport in Monterrey

In order to decrease the sexual harassment that women suffer from Monterrey at public transport and Metro, the local Congress approved this Wednesday, May 13, the creation of the Gender Alert Council on Public Transport, which will have a registry of harassers that seeks to “exhibit” them.

91.6 percent of women in Nuevo León have suffered some type of harassment or sexual violence, indicated the local deputy, Julia de los Monteros when presenting this initiative that seeks to issue a gender alert in transport and that “comes to give certainty and security to women who use any public transport,” said the legislator.

Sex harassers on public transport to be booked

Monterrey approves registry of sexual harassers

The deputy from Monterrey highlighted that with the approval of this reform, a registry of harassers and people who comment on a crime against women will be carried out, which aims to find out where criminals are harassing women.

to local deputy, Julia de los Monteros

The new Council for Gender Alerting in Public Transport will be made up of the president of the Mobility Institute, as well as the head of Metrorrey, the head of Public Safety and mayors of the metropolitan areas.

This initiative is expected to take effect in 60 calendar days, after it is published in the official newspaper of the state of Nuevo León. “We are fighting to eradicate all this violence that state women have suffered … we are fighting to eradicate all this violence that women have suffered throughout these years,” said the local deputy.

The legislator explained that this opinion seeks to promote awareness campaigns to eradicate any type of violence against women on public transport and other places that frequent and that are usually places where harassers search for their victims.

️ ️Today in the State Congress the creation of the Gender Alert Council on Public Transport and a registry of harassers were approved by majority. ✅ This comes to give certainty and security to all women who use public transport. # JuliaDeLosMonteros pic.twitter.com/KtzXdGVuqy – Julia de Los Monteros (@DeLosMonterosNL)

May 12, 2020

Sexual harassment in Monterrey schools

In its most recent report on sexual harassment and harassment, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León detailed that during 2019, four teachers from different faculties were dismissed and three students were fired for harassing women on campus.

It may interest you: Nurse denounces assault and sexual harassment in Piedras Negras, Coahuila

According to the principal, Rogelio Garza throughout 2019, a total of 11 complaints were generated for sexual harassment and harassment against teachers. Meanwhile, the President of the State Congress, Juan Carlos Ruiz, reported that based on Article 271 of the Penal Code, teachers who harass their students or staff from the campus in Monterrey will be punished with a two to five year disqualification from academic work based on the resolution taken by the authorities.

.