Enrique Méndez and Roberto Garduño

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 7, 2020, p. 7

The Culture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies will present in the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union the initiative of the Federal Law on Copyright in compensation for private copying, in order to give legal certainty to those who invest in this industry, creators and those who have a need to access content.

Also, in the discussion Legal analysis and private copying in Latin America, in which Santiago González, coordinator of the Copyright Subcommittee, and Hugo Contreras, general director of Indautor, among others, participated, it was announced that said initiative plans to resolve the differences arising from the emergence of digital technology.

At that time, a massive and profound economic damage began for all creators and rights holders, as manufacturers, importers and distributors filled homes with new devices suitable for reproducing artistic works protected by copyright, taking advantage of the need for buyer to reproduce, copy and transmit, easily, quickly and without cost, an uncountable number of works and related rights, with identical quality to that of an original without the need to acquire the latter.

This aggravated the condition of authors and holders of related rights with the new devices and communication systems in formats such as mp3, storage memories of any kind, cell phones and especially the Internet, which has become a giant engine for copy content protected by copyright.

The problem is not technology, but the gap that exists in its regulation. It is necessary a legal framework so that the advantages of technological innovations do not affect jobs, productivity and the elementary right of those who dedicate themselves to artistic, cultural and scientific creation in all its fields, it is argued.

