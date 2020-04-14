The end of last week was sad for all gaming in Latin America, since Gus Rodríguez, founder of Club Nintendo and promoter of gaming in our region, passed away. Since his legacy was crucial to the growth of gaming in Mexico, they are already preparing a tribute to his memory.

This was revealed by Javier Rodríguez, son of Gus Rodríguez, in a live broadcast on Instagram. In it he mentioned that they are working on a small tribute to pay tribute to the memory and the legacy of the also producer, screenwriter and comedian.

It is worth mentioning that, for the moment, there are few details about what is in mind for the tribute of Gus Rodríguez. After all, the global and national uncertainty experienced due to the coronavirus makes it difficult to make these kinds of plans.

What Javier Rodríguez did advance is that part of the tribute will be to make a mural with art made by fans of Gus Rodríguez. Said work will be exhibited at the home of the founder of Club Nintendo.

It is worth mentioning that Javier Rodríguez also mentioned that, talking with the family, they had the idea of ​​auctioning some of Gus Rodríguez’s belongings and collectibles among his community. The goal of this is to raise money that can be used to research mesotheliomas, the type of cancer that Gus suffered from.

One last message for all Maniacs

In the broadcast, Javier Rodríguez also showed an audio of his father, which was intended for all his followers and video gamers in our region. In it, the legendary gamer had one last request for all of them: to do a good deed to someone who needs it.

“I’m going to ask you, to beg you to do a favor, a good deed to whoever. To the first child that passes, to someone who needs help in a hospital, but to remind me, do a good deed. Without actually doing the chain of favors, do someone who needs it a favor, ”said Gus Rodríguez in the audio.

When we have more information about the tribute to Gus Rodríguez we will inform you.

Source

.