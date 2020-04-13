With the resounding commercial success at the Sonic the Hedgehog box office worldwide, Pornhub had the strange idea of ​​making a porn adaptation of the tape. It’s not like the funny and bizarre intergalactic hedgehog fandom isn’t going to see it, but the rest of the world has no idea why this exists. For now, we only have a trailer for this disturbing adaptation, and let’s hope you don’t have nightmares after watching it.

Sonic the Vadgehog will be the porn adaptation that Pornhub will make of Sonic: the movie released in February of this year. (The title is based on an untranslatable word game that is too vulgar to put here, but here you can find out what it means.) The film quickly escalated from having one of the worst designs in the history of video game-based movies to become the highest grossing in history in this genre. And because nobody asked for it, there will be a porn tape of the blue hedgehog.

For now we have a trailer that shows us the main protagonists of the film in its adult version. Sonic and Dr. Robotnik will be played by a couple of girls, and while the villain’s outfit doesn’t have much in particular, Sonic’s is on another level. It is as if it were made of papier mache and colored feathers.

Produced by Pornhub, the film will feature April O’Neil as Sonic and Lexi Luna as Dr. Robotnik. We still don’t know when it will be released, but here you can see the trailer:

