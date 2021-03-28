They will pay tribute to Sax at SLP; a street could be named after him – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

After the death of the native musician of San Luis Potosi Eulalio Cervantes Galarza, better known as “Sax”, last Sunday March 14, the municipal government of Loneliness, near the capital plans a tribute in his honor.

In July 2016 the city council of that demarcation held an event to recognize his artistic career in life through the event Loneliness Rock.

▶ ️Mexico receives one million anticovid vaccines from Sinovac

The death of Sax, a member of The Damn Neighborhood and the Children of the Fifth Courtyard, made known by his wife Jessica Landeros, who just a week ago had reported that the musician was hospitalized for a loss of oxygen by Covid-19.

“Today although my soul and his children feel a lot of pain, fear and cold, Lalo transcended this earthly plane to take refuge in the arms of the Lord. He begins to enjoy his eternal life to interpret the best heavenly notes for you and for ‘We the others, ‘”he wrote on Facebook.

▶ ️ Sax dies from La Maldita Vecindad by Covid-19

A year ago, the musician alarmed his fans by having complications of cirrhosis, hypertension and a brain injury, a fact that led him to the hospital for several days. Once his health improved, he returned to the studio to work on new songs.

Before being diagnosed with Covid, Sax launched the topic “Other Us”, in which they speak out against corruption and inequality. It was the first sneak peek of record material he’d been working on in recent months, and he planned to release it later in the year.

Questioned in this regard, the acting mayor of the conurbation municipality of Loneliness, San Luis Potosi, Jose Gerardo Zapata Rosales, reported that there had already been a rapprochement with the artist’s family, “we are going to try to pay tribute, also recognize his career and, why not, take into account those citizen requests to put his name on a street, but, more than one street would be for a cultural venue or to hold a festival to remember it ”, he declared.

The goal is to remember the cultural legacy of Sax.

Currently a mural of the different moments and historical characters of the municipality of Soledad is being drawn up inside its Municipal Auditorium, and now “Sax” will also be reflected on those walls.