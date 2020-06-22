Silverstone’s technical director explains the planning of the current unusual season

Lawrence Stroll’s team already focused on upcoming regulation change

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green has explained how the Formula 1 teams plan the development and improvement plan with the changes to the 2020 calendar. In his case, the Silverstone team will introduce an improvement package in the middle of the year and then they will only think of 2021.

One of the extra difficulties of the calendar change for the atypical 2020 season is that by not racing on circuits like in Monaco, there will be no lack of specific configurations – aerodynamically speaking – for these appointments. Green has emphasized that, on top of that, this season will begin when you normally stop thinking about the current year to focus development efforts on the following season.

“We had a meeting regarding the development strategy to plan the schedule and we realized that for circuits like Monza or Spa different specifications are needed and that, for example, this year we will not race in Monaco,” Green began in words that publishes the British portal ..net.

“But beyond that, normally now in June or July we start to think about next year, but now we have not even started the season, so we are in a strange situation,” he added.

It is standard practice for all teams to introduce a large package of improvements at the start of the European tour that could well last until the end of the season. Green has announced that this great package of changes will come in 2020, as the only major change in RP20, and it will do so at the equator of the year.

“We had a list of improvements to introduce more or less on a par with Barcelona, ​​worse we have moved that calendar around nine weeks, so we still hope to have great improvements, but they will probably be in the middle of the season.”

“And from there we will only focus on the 2021 car, because although it may not seem like it, there will be big changes for next year. For example, a small change in the floor of the car can greatly affect the overall performance of the car. No it would be just changing the ground, but all the aerodynamics that will be affected by it, “said Green.

Finally, Green has reiterated that the idea of ​​Racing Point will be to introduce the RP20 improvement package in the ninth race of the year, after the marathon of eight races in ten weekends that will kick off the 2020 season.

