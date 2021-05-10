They will offer vaccines in the New York Subway and whoever injects will receive an unlimited free MetroCard

The New York State and City are thinking of all possible ideas to incentivize New Yorkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, mainly the youngest. And one of the most creative proposals was announced Monday by Governor Andrew Cuomo: offering the injections at the New York City Subway stations and giving a Free unlimited one week MetroCard whoever accepts the immunization.

This new plan, for which the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which only requires one dose, will begin next Wednesday, May 12 at eight MTA stations, Penn Station on 34th Street in Grand Central, at East 180th Street in the Bronx, at 179th Street in Jamaica in Queens, at Broadway Junction and Coney Island in Brooklyn, as well as at the LIRR station in Hempstead, and the Metro-North station in Ossining.

“We have to be creative, and that is why from Wednesday to Sunday we will be offering vaccines at the central stations of the Subway, the LIRR and the Metro-North. And whoever injects will receive free rides on the MTA, “Cuomo reported, adding that specifically”they will be given a free seven-day MetroCard, as well as two one-way tickets to any area served by the LIRR and Metro-North. “

At each of these eight stations, an average of 300 people are expected to be vaccinated per day in order of arrival, and the MTA will be assisted by health personnel from WE ARE Community Care, Northwell Health Y Westchester Medical Center, to place the injections.

The president insisted that it was impossible to make it easier and more convenient: “Imagine this… you arrive at the Subway, because you have to go to that station anyway, it passes by the place where the vaccines will be put, and that it will be the one that needs a single injection. You stop there for a few minutes, get vaccinated, and then receive the incentive of an unlimited one-week MetroCard. Why would not? There is no excuse!”.

Meanwhile, the NYC Transit Acting President Sarah Finberg, said that agency is committed “to doing whatever it takes to help New York’s recovery, and that includes making it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. That is why we will provide eight convenient locations to provide this vaccination from Wednesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 16, so that the public and MTA workers can access a Johnson & Johnson injection without the need for an appointment. “

“Ensuring easy access to free vaccines is key to reopening New York and rebuilding better. The MTA is proud to do its part to help lead the state’s recovery and get the region back on track, ”said the MTA President, Patrick Foye. “By getting vaccinated, you not only protect yourself, but your fellow New Yorkers as well in this Turning Point As More And More COVID Restrictions Are Lifted and customers begin to return to transportation. ” public”.

MTA stations where you can vaccinate: