“They will not be long conversations to renew Sergio Pérez”

“Checo” Pérez has been doing a very good job for Red Bull, having established himself as an important tool in the Milton Keynes team’s fight against Mercedes for the drivers ‘and constructors’ world championships this year.
The Mexican driver, who is in the third position of the contest with 96 points in his personal account, already knows what it is to win with the team after his triumph in the Azerbaijan GP, and in recent races he has been a regular contender to the podium, which is what Red Bull expects.
During the third free practice this Saturday for the Austrian GP, Horner spoke with Sky Sports F1 of Great Britain and was asked about when the team will speak with “Checo” about his continuity, to which the Brit replied: “We are very happy with the work that ‘Checo’ is doing, so we will sit down to talk to him in due course. “
“Obviously there are some races to go between now and the summer break but we are happy with the points he has been getting and the work he is doing.
The F1 He is this weekend in the last race of a string of three consecutive grands prix and asked if so much activity on the track makes it difficult to think about the renewal, Horner indicated that that is not an impediment.
“Not really because we see each other all the time,” he replied before adding: “I don’t think there will be long conversations, it will be quite direct. At the right time we are going to have that talk.”
The Red Bull boss also referred to Lewis Hamilton’s renewal with Mercedes, which was announced this Saturday and will have the seven-time champion alongside Brackley’s team until the end of the 2023 season.
“I think it’s good for Formula 1. Lewis has made tremendous achievements, so keep going for a couple more years I think he’s good for the sport and I hope we can have more titanic battles with him,” Horner commented.
Gallery: Saturday’s photos of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21
1/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
2/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
3/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
A Red Bull Racing mechanic
4/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
5/31
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
6/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
7/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
8/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
9/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
10/31
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
11/31
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
12/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
13/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
14/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
15/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21
16/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
17/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
18/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
19/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
20/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
21/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
22/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
23/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
24/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
25/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams
26/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
27/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
28/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
29/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
30/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Roy Nissany, Williams FW43B
31/31
Photo by: Alessio Morgese