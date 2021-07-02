“They will not be able to stop social programs”; López Obrador reports three years after his triumph

MEXICO CITY.

Thanks to the “comfortable majority” that Morena and his allies will have in the Chamber of Deputies, the opposition will not be able to stop the social support and emblematic projects of this government.

In a message on the occasion of the third year of his electoral victory, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that he already has the certainty that the budget for the development and well-being of the country will be approved. “They were beaten fair and square, because the people are wise,” he said.

Among the supports and works that will be maintained, he mentioned the pension for the elderly and scholarships for students. In addition, Sowing Life, Young People Building the Future, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the Mayan Train.

He argued that the group that opposes his government will always be respected and will have the freedom to exercise their right to dissent. “We do not see them as enemies to destroy but as adversaries to defeat,” he said.

He highlighted that 70 billion extra pesos were allocated to the health sector to care for Covid-19 patients and an effort was made to build a public health system in ruins.

Although he recognized an increase in femicides, he said that crimes such as intentional homicide (2%) and kidnapping (41%) have fallen.

A survey conducted by his government, he indicated, revealed that two-thirds of the population approve of his performance and 72% believe that he should continue in office.

López Obrador: no one will stop programs

The President affirms that the simple majority won by Morena and his allies in Congress will guarantee continuity and the necessary money.

In the message on the occasion of the third year of his electoral victory, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that in the remainder of the administration there will be no opposition group that stops his government projects and programs.

The President gave a 39-minute speech that focused on the management of the covid-19 pandemic, offered respect to what he called the “conservative bloc”, acknowledged that insecurity has not been completely overcome, said that the economic situation of the country has improved, and presented a survey prepared by its government in which it is approved by two thirds of the population.

On this occasion, he did not detail figures for social programs or the progress of his administration’s flagship infrastructure projects.

The President affirmed that in the June elections the project he heads and an opposition group that seeks, he said, to stop the programs and projects of his government clashed.

“First of all, I point out that this reactionary group will always be respected and will have the freedom to exercise its right to disagree. They are adversaries, not enemies. We do not treat them as they did when we were in the opposition, we do not see them as enemies to destroy but as adversaries to defeat. We simply defend and represent different and opposing nation projects ”, stated the President in his report.

He said that the simple majority in Congress that Morena and his allies achieved will guarantee the continuity and the necessary budget for his government’s social programs and infrastructure projects.

“In other words, there is already the assurance that the budget for the development of the country and the well-being of the people will be approved; they were won fair and square, because the people are wise, “the President declared.

Presumed handling of the pandemic

Regarding the management of the pandemic, the President pointed out that his administration allocated 70 billion pesos of additional budget to the health sector for the hospital reconversion that would allow to attend to the seriously ill of the coronavirus.

“We have done everything humanly possible to face the pandemic and save lives. It is public and notorious that we informed and responded in time, that we raised the public health system with opportunity, which was in ruins.

“Even though in these sensitive and sad events it is not correct to make comparisons, I will limit myself to saying that our country is not placed, neither in America nor in the rest of the world, in the first places in mortality from covid,” he said.

Slope, insecurity

President López Obrador acknowledged that in terms of security, there has been a reduction in homicide rates, and robberies in general, but they have not had the scope they would have liked.

“In the time that we have been in government, homicides have decreased 2 percent; vehicle theft by 40 percent; kidnapping at 41 percent; house robbery at 26 percent; although we still have increases of 14 percent in femicide; in 9 percent in theft in individual public transport; and 26 percent in extortion, ”López Obrador pointed out.

He reiterated that the organized crime cartels, which generate most of the violence in the country, were not generated in his administration and reiterated that he will not declare war on them, like his predecessors.

Two thirds approve his management

The President presented a telephone survey conducted by his own government in which two-thirds of those surveyed approved of his performance.

“On a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 means that he does it very badly and 10 very well, what rating would you give the President of the Republic? 6. 7 average.

“Anyway, we are well qualified, but we aspire to convince more people,” said the head of the Executive.

In the survey, 50 percent indicate that they expect the economic situation to be the same or worse next year, and 82% indicate that their personal economy is the same or worse.

He presumed that the Bank of Mexico’s reserves increased by 11 percent, and that 957 thousand of the 1.3 million jobs that were lost in 2020 due to the pandemic were recovered.

The members of the legal and expanded cabinet attended the reading of President López Obrador’s message, in the Central Patio of the National Palace.

On this occasion there were no guests from the business sector or indigenous communities.

Nothing has failed, says Bartlett

In the first three years of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “nothing has failed him,” said the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz.

Interviewed while attending President López Obrador’s report on the state of the federal administration, the CFE director said that this is his exercise of self-criticism regarding the performance of the federal government.

“In an exercise of self-criticism, self-criticism, nothing, we are going to all …”, he responded to the media and at the same time rejecting the questions related to the increase in the price of gas.

In the same presidential vein, Bartlett accused the media of generating false news such as an alleged increase in gas or electricity rates, despite the fact that minutes later Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, acknowledged that there has been an increase in the price of gas.

“It is not true, it is a lie, do not believe it, it is not true, the President’s instruction is that the rates do not increase in any way, it is an order from the President and they have not increased in the three years, at all, the rate is it maintains, it does not move, ”said the official.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, responded on her Twitter account to the mention of the President in her report: “I appreciate the recognition of the President

@lopezobrador_ to the Security Cabinet. It is an honor to be part of a government with #JusticiaSocial ”.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, also commented:

“Three years ago, people’s hope resurfaced and #VictoriaDelPueblo materialized. After decades of struggle, #Today we have a government that works hard every day for the population. Our # PresidenteDeMéxico, @lopezobrador_, represents us ”.

PAN and PRD see “paralysis” in the last three years

The National Action (PAN) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties affirmed that the last three years of government have been paralyzed for the economy, job creation, social justice and democratic freedoms.

The PAN leader, Marko Cortés, said that Mexico is plunged into a deep crisis, “because jobs are scarce, there is no economic growth, there is no security, there are no medicines, we have high prices in electricity, water, gasoline, basic basket and fewer opportunities ”.

“It is as if the country had gone back to the time of the 70s, because freedom of thought, economic and political freedom are also compromised,” Cortés emphasized.

He noted that, for the third year in a row, lies and false data were spread.

Based on figures from the Mexican Institute of Social Security and Inegi, Marko Cortés reported that, in the first quarter of 2021, there was a drop in the Gross Domestic Product (PIN) of -3.6%, 348,482 jobs were lost and inflation it is at 6%.

Likewise, the prices of the basic basket have increased, despite the promises, such as the tortilla that went from 14 to 17 pesos, the kilo of serrano chili from 14 to 35, the tomato from 13 to 26 pesos and that of chicken from 38 to 73 pesos.

For his part, the national leader of the PRD, Jesús Zambrano Grijalva, recalled that, instead of fulfilling the 100 commitments, the government has dedicated itself to criticizing the opponents, and dividing the country into good and bad.

“The price of gasoline has not decreased; Morena’s bench voted in favor of eliminating children’s rooms; today there are no drugs in hospitals; children suffering from cancer are not receiving their treatments because the supply is insufficient and one of the most violent elections in the country has just been experienced ”.

He reproached that the country is going through one of the worst economic, security and health crises.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The President emphasized the following topics:

70,000 million pesos has increased the health budget in 15 months. Hospitals were completed, converted and equipped. It was achieved that no sick person was left without a bed, breathing equipment or health personnel to attend to them. To date, 57 million 336 thousand doses of Pfizer, Sinovac, Sputnik, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Cansino vaccines have been received. The field is producing without limitations; last year agricultural production increased 2%. Almost all forecasts for this year agree that the economy will grow around 6%. The minimum wage has increased by 44% in real terms, as it has not seen in 36 years. Banco de México’s reserves as of today are 192 thousand 886 million dollars, almost 20 billion dollars more than in 2018. According to a survey of the Presidency, on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 means that he does it very badly and 10 very well, what rating would you give the President of the Republic? 6.7 average. Homicides have decreased 2%; vehicle theft by 40%; kidnapping in 41%; home burglary in 26%; although we still have increases of 14% in femicide.