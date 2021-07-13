They will not allow ambulantation either inside or outside the Cablebus

MEXICO CITY.-The installation of street vendors will not be allowed neither inside nor outside the facilities of the Cablebús system, recently inaugurated in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office in Mexico City.

This is how he warned this Monday to Excelsior the Secretary of Economic Development, Fadlala Akabani, who trusted that it will be the same user who will report these irregularities.

For reasons of civil protection and for safety reasons, traveling around the stations will be prohibited, neither inside the booth nor in the corridors of the stations will they be able to offer their products, this is something that we must all take care of, ensure proper operation and their good use, in such a way that it will be the users themselves who are not going to allow the activity “, confided the official.

It may interest you: They test positive for covid after vacationing on the beaches of Acapulco and Cancun

On Monday morning, without delay, the Cablebus operation that runs from Indios Verdes to Cuautepec began.

Photo: Atalo Mata.

The cabins for 10 people were reduced in their capacity to only six, due to the health crisis that is being experienced by covid-19. In the corridors there are antibacterial gel dispensers and the healthy distance is also respected, in addition to the requirement to use face masks.

The secretary of capital mobility, Andrés Lajous, reported that this cable car inaugurated on Sunday by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, will have several connections with other public transport.

It may interest you: He records the moment when his truck is stolen; he went with his little son

Rather, it goes from Cuautepec to Indios Verdes where the transfer is made to Line 3 of the Metro, to Line 1 of the Metrobús, even to the Mexibus and Line 7 of the Metrobús; The line is 9.2 kilometers in total, the reduction in travel time is the most important for users, it is a journey that normally takes an hour and a half by bus or car and on the Cablebús it takes between 27 and 33 minutes The secretary said.

Line 1 of the Cablebús runs from Indios Verdes to Cuautepec, along 9.2 km in length, and the cost of the passage is seven pesos.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr