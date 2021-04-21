They will never play the European Super League. First trailer for season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple has released the first trailer for season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’, the hit television comedy created by Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence in which the former plays Ted Lasso, an American football coach for a small Kansas varsity team who is hired to coach a professional football team in England … despite not having any coaching experience in this other sport. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, determination … and cookies.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer alongside Lawrence through their company, Doozer Productions, on a series produced in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. The series has been developed by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and the aforementioned Sudeikis and Lawrence from the pre-existing format and characters of NBC Sports.

Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Colin Blyth, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster among others complete the cast of this series, one of Apple’s most successful if not the most successful, whose second season will premiere on Apple TV + the next July 23. Finally, to mention that the series has already been renewed for a third season brand new in 2022.

