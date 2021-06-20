They will march 90 miles for the rights of immigrants

Hundreds of people accompanied this Sunday to nine activists and immigrants at the beginning of a 90-mile (145-kilometer) march in Wisconsin which aims to give greater “visibility” to the claims of driver’s licenses and citizenship for the undocumented.

Activists Voices from the Border They estimated around 500 people who gathered outside the headquarters of that institution, in the city of Milwaukee, to encourage walkers during the first part of the journey, to the city of Madison, the state capital.

Before leaving, there was a party with music, dance, typical Latin foods and even a vaccination post against covid-19.

The walkers will travel about 10 miles per day, arriving on Monday, June 28 at Olbrich Park in the city of Madison, where they will gather before marching in a demonstration to the state Capitol building.

The organizers expect a turnout of about a thousand people that day and urge essential workers and their families to leave work and join the march.

“Our families deserve to live with peace, tranquility and dignity,” declared Eduardo Perea Hernández, son of essential workers who participate in the march. “We need the President, Joe Biden, and Congress to pass a path to citizenship for the undocumented.”, he claimed.

Christine Newan-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, told . that 30 pro-immigrant organizations have come together to sponsor the march and spread a coordinated message that draws attention to the problems of the undocumented.

“If there is no pressure or visibility, there will be no changes. We have to spread the effort we are making at the moment “, He said.

Milwaukee City Councilman José Pérez, who began the march with activists this Sunday, said that Biden and congressmen should prioritize immigration reform, which remains stagnant due to lack of support from Republicans.

“It has been 35 years since Congress passed immigration law changes, and our community has sacrificed and waited too long. We have heard too many excuses, now is the time to act ”, claimed.

Wisconsin issued driver’s licenses until 2007 without requiring a social security number or asking for immigration status, but stopped doing so when the security requirements contemplated in the law that created the Real ID came into force, an identification with federal standards.

The reinstatement of the driver’s license would immediately benefit some 32,000 people, of which 22,000 work on farms and dairy industries, which are highly dependent on immigrant labor, they noted.