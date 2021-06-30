They will make an extension to the Igora Drive circuit for F1 2023

Last week it was announced that the Russian Grand Prix would change venues in 2023, moving from Sochi to Igora Drive, near Saint Petersburg, on a circuit designed by Hermann Tilke.

The newly built track is part of the Igora ski resort, about 50 km north of Saint Petersburg, towards the Finnish border, nestled between the Gulf of Finland and the picturesque Lake Ladoga.

The circuit Igor Drive, which opened in 2019, has so far only received national categories as planned DTM, W Series and World Rallycross events were thwarted by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Also read:

To accommodate F1 cars, the current 4km design will undergo a 1km stretch, with longer straights and a fast final circuit with significant elevation changes.

In exclusive statements to Motorsport.com, Alexey TitovChief Executive Officer of Rosgonski, promoter of the Russian GP, ​​said the changes will make the track “exciting”, and that it will also feature banked corners.

“There is a plan to enlarge the track,” Titov said. “In the current configuration it would be one of the shortest on the Formula 1 calendar.”

“So it needs to be made longer. More elevation difference will be added, some corners will be steep (with camber), so from a sporting point of view it will be exciting.”

Igora Drive circuit map.

Photo by: Rosgonki

The circuit map, posted by the promoter on social media, reveals that the current final sequence of the slow corners connecting the front and back straight will be omitted.

Instead, the cars will be thrown into a final roller coaster loop with several vertices to the left followed by a closed hairpin to the right, going up and down a 12% incline hill.

The 1km extension, which will take the total length of Igora Drive from 4.08km to 5.18km, will also include an extension of both straights to facilitate overtaking with Formula 1 cars.

What’s more:

In addition to the length of the track, work will also be done on increasing the infrastructure, including the addition of several garages for the F1 teams.

However, most of the existing facilities will remain unchanged, as the other details were taken care of from the beginning with a view that Igora Drive could one day host Formula 1 races.

“There will be no global restructuring,” explained Titov. “In terms of size, the facility is not very different from the European circuits if we talk about the main infrastructure, such as the main grandstand, the pit building, etc.”

“Therefore, there will be no restructuring, but we will expand or enlarge a number of zones.”

“For example there are not enough garages, we will increase the number. But that is solved with temporary structures and neat aesthetic extensions in the building.”

Titov said the facility received the go-ahead from both FIA President Jean Todt and F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who visited Igora Drive last week.

“We received a huge amount of positive reviews from Domenicali,” added Titov.

“Of course, there are comments on the necessary points that we must pay attention to, so that the circuit is more adaptable to Formula 1. But they are all comments of a technical nature.”