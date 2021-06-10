They will make a prequel film to The Lord of the Rings

Share

Warner Bros just announced that they will be making a Lord of the Rings movie titled The War Of Rohirrim.

New Line Cinema has been associated with Warner Bros. Animation to make a new movie of The Lord of the rings. It will be in an anime style and will be directed by Kenji kamiyama responsible of Ancien and the magical world (2017) or Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (2020)

The movie Rohirrim war will take us into the legendary battle that shaped Middle-earth and laid the foundation for the adventures we saw unfold in the beloved and acclaimed trilogy of The Lord of the rings from Peter jackson. So it will be a pre-movie story and it will focus on the ninth king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, so they will delve into Helm’s Deep and the war against the Dunlending.

In addition, they want it to be released in theaters, so the Lord of the Rings saga will return to the big screen.

What will the movie be about?

Although it will be a standalone story, it is also described as delivering more of the movies from The Lord of the rings, so it would be canonical with respect to the trilogy of Peter jackson.

“This will be another epic representation of the world devised by the great JRR Tolkien that has never been told before. We are honored to partner with so much of the incredible talent behind both film trilogies, along with creative new luminaries to tell this story. And so it begins ”. The director of Warner Bros. Animation has commented, Sam register.

Are you looking forward to seeing this Lord of the Rings anime movie? Leave us your comments below. In addition, it must be remembered that they will also make a live action series of the saga that will premiere in Amazon Video.

